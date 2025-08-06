China reports 7,000 Chikungunya cases

August 6, 2025   07:27 am

China is a facing a major chikungunya outbreak with over 7,000 cases of the mosquito-borne virus reported in the Guangdong province.

The outbreak has prompted the authorities to trigger actions similar to the COVID-19 outbreak. Among the worst-affected regions in the country is the city of Foshan, where chikungunya patients have been ordered to stay in the hospital until they test negative.

In a public notice issued, the retail pharmacies have been ordered to start real-name registration and to keep records when selling medications to treat symptoms of chikungunya, including fever, rashes and joint pain.

People who have travelled from chikungunya-affected cities in Guangdong have been told to self-monitor for symptoms, according to a report in South China Morning Post. 

Some hotels and restaurants that failed to promptly eliminate mosquito breeding sites have already been penalised by the authorities. At least 12 other cities apart from Foshan have also reported infections, with nearly 3,000 cases reported last week alone.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong reported its first imported chikungunya fever case in six years on Saturday last week, raising the risk of local transmissions in the city. Authorities have been told to step up efforts to fight a potential outbreak. Data has shown that “breeding of the pest that can transmit chikungunya fever is ‘fairly extensive’ in 70 per cent of the city’s surveyed areas”.

What is chikungunya?

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans primarily through the bite of infected mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Humid weather during the rainy season creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. 

Despite being uncommon in China, Chikungunya epidemics are frequent in South and Southeast Asia as well as some regions of Africa.

Symptoms of chikungunya:

One of the major symptoms of chikungunya is intense joint pain and stiffness, affecting the hands, wrists, ankles and knees. This kind of joint discomfort is much more severe compared to typical viral infections and is a key distinguishing sign.

Apart from joint pain, muscle pain, fatigue and overall weakness are also common in chikungunya. Many chikungunya patients develop a red, patchy rash on the torso, limbs, or face. Most people develop these symptoms within three to seven days of getting bitten.

Chikungunya treatment

There is no specific chikungunya treatment, but doctors focus on managing symptoms. Treatment for symptoms can include rest, fluids, and the use of analgesics and antipyretics. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can be used to help with acute fever and pain.

- Agencies

