GMOA threatens to strike next week

The Central Committee of the Government Medical Officers’ Association has decided to launch an island-wide strike based on several demands, including the implementation of doctors’ transfers, Dr. Hansamal Weerasuriya, the Assistant Secretary of the GMOA stated.

Speaking during a media briefing, Dr. Weerasuriya said if solutions are not provided for their issues by 8:00 a.m. on August 11, members of the GMOA will stage an island-wide strike.

He said adequate time has been given to the Ministry of Health to provide solutions to their issues.

Dr. Hansamal Weerasuriya stated, “If there is no proper intervention from the Ministry of Health to address the issues related to the transfer lists, the Central Committee of the Government Medical Officers’ Association has decided to go for a countrywide strike demanding a solution to this problem.”

He added, “We have already given time to the Ministry of Health. We have held continuous discussions. However, these officials are turning a blind eye. If, for some reason, by 8 a.m. on the 11th, the Ministry of Health is not ready to make a constructive intervention regarding this matter, we have unanimously decided to proceed with an island-wide strike.”