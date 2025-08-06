133,000 new vehicles registered in Sri Lanka since January

A total of 133,678 new vehicles have been registered in Sri Lanka since January, according to the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe, who was commenting on recent trends in vehicle registration in the country.

Accordingly, a majority of the new registrations are motorcycles.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic noted that a total of 100,451 new motorcycles have been registered thus far in 2025.

He said 20,535 cars have also been registered since January while the remaining registrations include dual-purpose vehicles, lorries, and three-wheelers.

“We are observing a steady increase in the number of vehicle registrations day by day,” Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe added.

The government earlier this year lifted the import restrictions on motor vehicles which was imposed due to the depletion of foreign reserves in the country.