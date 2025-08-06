133,000 new vehicles registered in Sri Lanka since January

August 6, 2025   10:16 am

A total of 133,678 new vehicles have been registered in Sri Lanka since January, according to the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe, who was commenting on recent trends in vehicle registration in the country.

Accordingly, a majority of the new registrations are motorcycles.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic noted that a total of 100,451 new motorcycles have been registered thus far in 2025.

He said 20,535 cars have also been registered since January while the remaining registrations include dual-purpose vehicles, lorries, and three-wheelers.

“We are observing a steady increase in the number of vehicle registrations day by day,” Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe added.

The government earlier this year lifted the import restrictions on motor vehicles which was imposed due to the depletion of foreign reserves in the country.

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

No special security for Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Resolution for removal of Deshabandu from IGP post passed in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

