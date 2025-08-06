Tuition classes targeting 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship exam banned from midnight

The conduct of tuition classes, seminars, and other workshops targeting the 2025 Grade Five Scholarship Examination is banned from midnight today (Aug 06) until the conclusion of the exam.

Issuing a statement, the Department of Examinations stated that the printing and distribution of model question papers related to the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination are also prohibited.

Additionally, it is strictly prohibited to publish or distribute posters, banners, handouts, or promotions via electronic, print, or social media that suggest exam questions or similar content will be provided to students.

The Department further emphasized that any individual, institution, or party found violating these directives may be reported to the nearest police station, police headquarters, or the Examination Department’s hotline (1911), or via 0112 784208 or 0112 784537.

The 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is scheduled to be held on August 10 at 2,787 examination centers island-wide, with the aim of selecting students for schools and awarding scholarships to eligible candidates.