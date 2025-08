Arkia – Israeli Airlines from September 2025 plans to resume service to Sri Lanka, last served until May 2024.

Upon service resumption on 23SEP25, the airline’s Tel Aviv – Colombo route to be operated by Gullivair Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

The airline schedules one weekly flight for the remainder of summer season. Schedule below focuses on the month of October 2025.

Source: Aero Routes

