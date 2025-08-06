Aravinda Senarath steps down as COPA Chairman

Aravinda Senarath steps down as COPA Chairman

August 6, 2025   11:39 am

National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Aravinda Senarath has announced that he is stepping down as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

He made this announcement during today’s Parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking in Parliament, MP Senarath said he decided to step down as COPA Chair after a decision was taken to grant the post to a member of the opposition.

Accordingly, he stated that he will continue to function as a member of the committee and discharge his duties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

No special security for Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

No special security for Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Resolution for removal of Deshabandu from IGP post passed in Parliament (English)

Resolution for removal of Deshabandu from IGP post passed in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

Advisory issued for severe lightning (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)

MP Chamara Sampath lodges complaint with Bribery Commission (English)