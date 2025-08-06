Aravinda Senarath steps down as COPA Chairman

National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Aravinda Senarath has announced that he is stepping down as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

He made this announcement during today’s Parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking in Parliament, MP Senarath said he decided to step down as COPA Chair after a decision was taken to grant the post to a member of the opposition.

Accordingly, he stated that he will continue to function as a member of the committee and discharge his duties.