78-year-old arrested with stock of explosives in Rakwana

A 78-year-old individual, a resident of Rakwana has been arrested in Medagangoda for the illegal possession of a large quantity of commercial explosives.

According to police, the arrest was made following a raid carried out based on a tip-off received by officers attached to the Special Task Force (STF) camp in Udawalawe.

During the raid, authorities recovered nearly 3 kilograms of cordite, over 9 kilograms of ammonia, 15 water gel sticks and 28 detonators from the suspect’s possession.