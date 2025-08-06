Indian airports on high alert over possible terror threat

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has placed all Indian airports on maximum alert following intelligence inputs warning of potential threats from terrorists or “anti-social elements” between September 22 and October 2, 2025.

The civil aviation ministry’s security wing issued the advisory on August 4, directing immediate enhanced surveillance measures across all aviation installations including airports, airstrips, helipads, flying schools and training institutes. “Recent inputs from the central security agency indicate a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups,” the BCAS advisory stated, calling for heightened security to “avoid any untoward incident.”

Security personnel have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock maximum alert status while increasing patrolling across terminals, parking areas, perimeter zones and other vulnerable locations. Indian airports must also strengthen cityside security measures in coordination with local police forces, according to the statement. The directive extends to aircraft operators, both domestic and international, who must ensure rigorous security controls for all cargo and mail before loading onto commercial aircraft. Enhanced screening measures for mail parcels apply to both domestic and international shipments across all stations.

The advisory said, “Airport authorities must strictly verify identification for all staff, contractors and visitors, with any unauthorised access to be immediately reported and denied. All CCTV systems require continuous operational monitoring, with suspicious behaviour or unattended objects demanding immediate response.”

BCAS has mandated close liaison with local police, the Central Industrial Security Force, Intelligence Bureau and other relevant agencies, ensuring prompt intelligence sharing amongst stakeholders. Passengers will be advised to report suspicious activities and unattended luggage, with periodic announcements made where deemed appropriate. Emergency response teams and protocols must be reviewed and activated, with quick drills or briefings conducted where feasible, the advisory stated. Airport directors must convene special Airline Passenger Service Committee meetings, advising all agencies to implement precautionary measures preventing unlawful interference with civil aviation operations. Regional BCAS directors will ensure immediate special meetings across airports within their jurisdiction.

