Colombo HC orders CID Director to produce documents related to separate carrom board case

The Colombo High Court today (06) ordered the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to produce documents related to the case filed by the Attorney General against former Ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, who are currently serving prison sentences.

The case has been filed alleging that two Ministers and another individual caused a substantial loss to the government by importing 14,000 carrom boards and 11,000 checkers boards through Lanka Sathosa and districting to political offices of then-presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa, during the 2015 presidential election period.

The accused in the case are former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando who are both currently serving prison sentences, along with former Secretary to the Ministry of Sports, retired Major General Nanda Mallawarachchi, who is currently out on bail.

The case was taken up in court today.

During the proceedings, the Colombo High Court ordered the Director of the CID to produce the listed documents or original copies, if they are in the custody of the CID, to the Registrar of the Court within one week starting from today.