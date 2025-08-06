Easter Sunday attacks trial: Hearing of evidence adjourned

Easter Sunday attacks trial: Hearing of evidence adjourned

August 6, 2025   03:58 pm

The case filed against 24 defendants, including Naufer Maulavi, on charges of conspiring to commit and aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terror attacks, was taken up today (06) before a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court.

The case was heard before Justices Navaratne Marasinghe, Pradeep Abeyratne, and Sujeewa Nissanka. 

The defendants were produced in court under tight security, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, as one of the defendants has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, the High Court ordered that the hearing of evidence be postponed.

Accordingly, the next date for the hearing of evidence has been scheduled for September 11.

The Attorney General filed the case under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), naming 24 individuals, including Naufer Maulavi, as accused in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

All defendants remain in remand custody as per court orders.

