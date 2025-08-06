Illegally assembled luxury vehicle seized in Ganemulla

August 6, 2025   07:01 pm

A luxury vehicle estimated to be valued at around Rs. 30 million and suspected to have been illegally assembled has been discovered in the Ganemulla area.

The vehicle was found following a raid carried out based on a tip-off received by officers attached to the Walana Central Anti-Corruption Unit.

It is reported that the vehicle was found while in the possession of a well-known garage owner in the area.

The seized vehicle has been handed over to the Ganemulla Police for further investigations.

