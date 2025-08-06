Governor-General of Australia arrives in Sri Lanka on three-day visit

At the invitation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Governor-General of Australia, Samantha Joy Mostyn, arrived in Sri Lanka this afternoon (06) for a three-day official visit.

The delegation headed by the Governor-General was welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

During her visit, Governor-General Mostyn is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The discussions will focus on further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Australia and Sri Lanka and exploring new opportunities to expand partnerships for the mutual benefit of both countries, the PMD added.

During her stay in Sri Lanka Governor-General Mostyn is also expected to tour several parts of the country, including visits to Bandaragama, Mirissa and Weligama, where she will observe several projects supported by the Australian Government.

Following the formation of Australia’s new government, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, previously visited Sri Lanka. In addition, a meeting was held between Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in Malaysia.

