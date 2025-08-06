Trump order imposes additional 25% tariff on goods from India

Trump order imposes additional 25% tariff on goods from India

August 6, 2025   08:08 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday imposing an additional 25% tariff on goods from India, saying the country directly or indirectly imported Russian oil, adding to 25% tariffs already announced.

The move threatens to further complicate U.S.-Indian relations and comes shortly after a Indian government source said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit China for the first time in over seven years later this month.

U.S.-India ties are facing their most serious crisis in years after talks with India failed to produce a trade agreement.

The White House move, first signaled by Trump on Monday, follows meetings by Trump’s top diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow aimed at pushing Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine.

Trump has threatened higher tariffs on Russia and secondary sanctions on its allies, if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not move to end the war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church commends removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from post of IGP (English)

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church commends removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from post of IGP (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

No special security for Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

No special security for Israeli nationals in Sri Lanka  Cabinet Spokesman (English)