Heat advisory issued for several areas

The Meteorology Department has issued a Warm Weather Advisory for North-central and Eastern provinces, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

It states that the heat index — the temperature felt by the human body — is likely to increase to the ‘Caution level’ at some places in North-central and Eastern provinces, and in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

As per the advisory, under the ‘Caution’ level of temperature, fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity, while continuing activity could result in heat cramps.

Thus, members of the public are advised to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible, and limit strenuous outdoor activities. They are also requested to check on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended inside vehicles, and wear lightweight, white or light-colored clothing.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated using relative humidity and maximum temperature. It represents the condition felt by the human body and is not a forecast of the actual maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the following day, using global numerical weather prediction model data.