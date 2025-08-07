Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody granted bail

The Kandy Magistrate’s Court has ordered retired Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody to be released on bail.

Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly lodging a false complaint, was previously ordered remanded by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

This order was issued after the retired police officer, who was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ragama, was examined by the Mahara Magistrate.

On July 28, former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody was arrested in connection with an incident of allegedly lodging a false complaint claiming that he had received death threats from notorious underworld figure Koralagamage Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

However, the investigations conducted by the CID have revealed that the act was carried out by Jayakody with the intention of ensuring his personal safety.