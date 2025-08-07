Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody granted bail

Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody granted bail

August 7, 2025   06:38 am

The Kandy Magistrate’s Court has ordered retired Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody to be released on bail.

Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly lodging a false complaint, was previously ordered remanded by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

This order was issued after the retired police officer, who was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ragama, was examined by the Mahara Magistrate.

On July 28, former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody was arrested in connection with an incident of allegedly lodging a false complaint claiming that he had received death threats from notorious underworld figure Koralagamage Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’.

However, the investigations conducted by the CID have revealed that the act was carried out by Jayakody with the intention of ensuring his personal safety.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church commends removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from post of IGP (English)

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church commends removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from post of IGP (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)