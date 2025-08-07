Constitutional Council to convene today

Constitutional Council to convene today

August 7, 2025   08:42 am

The Constitutional Council (CC) is scheduled to meet at 1.30 p.m. today (07) at the Parliament complex, chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Meanwhile, the letter removing Deshabandu Tennakoon from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) was handed over to him yesterday (06) at his residence by officials from the Ministry of Public Security.

The resolution for his removal from the office of IGP was passed in Parliament on August 05. 

A total of 177 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the motion, while no MP voted against it. Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna abstained from voting.

Following this, it was forwarded to Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne and was signed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday.

President Dissanayake then approved the removal, and the letter was subsequently directed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security.

Accordingly, the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security handed over the letter to Deshabandu Tennakoon yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church commends removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from post of IGP (English)

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church commends removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from post of IGP (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)