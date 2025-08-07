Constitutional Council to convene today

The Constitutional Council (CC) is scheduled to meet at 1.30 p.m. today (07) at the Parliament complex, chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Meanwhile, the letter removing Deshabandu Tennakoon from the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) was handed over to him yesterday (06) at his residence by officials from the Ministry of Public Security.

The resolution for his removal from the office of IGP was passed in Parliament on August 05.

A total of 177 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the motion, while no MP voted against it. Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna abstained from voting.

Following this, it was forwarded to Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne and was signed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday.

President Dissanayake then approved the removal, and the letter was subsequently directed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security.

Accordingly, the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security handed over the letter to Deshabandu Tennakoon yesterday.