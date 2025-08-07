Three Indians arrested with 12kg of Kush cannabis at BIA

Three foreign nationals, one male and two females, have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle 12 kilograms and 160 grams of ‘Kush’ cannabis into the country.

According to the police, the suspects were apprehended this morning (07) at the arrival terminal of the BIA.

The arrests followed a search carried out based on a tip-off received by officials of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The suspects are reported to be Indian nationals. The male suspect is 42 years old, while the female suspects are aged 22 and 43 while they are reportedly from the same family.

The Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations.