CCTV footage of Navinna shooting

August 7, 2025   11:00 am

CCTV camera footage of the shooting incident that took place last night (06) in the Navinna area of Maharagama has been received by ‘Ada Derana’.

According to the Police Media Division, two unidentified gunmen arrived on a scooter, opened fire targeting another person at around 9.20 p.m. yesterday, and subsequently fled the scene.

The 28-year-old individual who sustained injuries in the incident has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital for further treatment.

The shooting was reportedly carried out using a pistol-type firearm.

However, the motive behind the shooting has not yet been revealed, police said.

