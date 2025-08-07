Case against Namal Rajapaksa to be taken up in January

Case against Namal Rajapaksa to be taken up in January

August 7, 2025   11:52 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (07) ordered that the case filed against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa and several other suspects in connection with allegations that Rajapaksa committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by investing in NR Consultancy (Pvt.) Ltd. an amount of Rs. 15 million, allegedly earned through illegal means while serving as a Member of Parliament, be recalled on January 29.

The complaint was taken up today before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

During the trial, MP Namal Rajapaksa and the other suspects were present in the court.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that the Attorney General’s advice on the case has not yet been received.

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered the case to be recalled on January 29 and instructed that reminders be sent regarding the Attorney General’s directions.

The case was initially filed during the ‘Yahapalana’ (Good Governance) Government, against Nithya Senani Samaranayake, Sujani Bogallagama, and Sudarshana Ganegoda, who served as directors of NR Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd. 

The case also accuses MP Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, of investing Rs. 15 million, allegedly obtained through illegal means, into the company while serving as a Member of Parliament.

