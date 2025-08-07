No agreement finalized to reduce US tariff on Sri Lanka  President

August 7, 2025   12:53 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that no agreement has been finalized or signed to reduce the reciprocal tariff imposed by the United States on Sri Lankan exports to 20%.

Speaking in Parliament today (7), he further said that discussions have already commenced with the US to try to further reduce the tariff rate.

Meanwhile, the President also refuted rumours of restrictions on vehicle imports, assuring that there will be no change in the importation policy. 

He also stated that there will be no tax increases in the immediate future.

