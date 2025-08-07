Oppositions disastrous dream for economic collapse will never come true - President

August 7, 2025   02:43 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake accused the opposition of hoping for an economic collapse in the country, saying such hopes are nothing more than a “disastrous dream” that will never come true.

President Dissanayake made this statement while addressing the Parliament today (07).

Speaking further, he said the opposition expected the economy to collapse after the conflict situation between India and Pakistan, with some even predicting that Colombo would be bombed.

“At that time, our military commanders were in Pakistan. But the opposition here expected Colombo to be bombed. That was wishful thinking,” President Dissanayake said.

The President also noted that the opposition later expected an economic downfall due to the conflict between Israel and Iran, but that prediction did not come true either. He further added that the opposition’s next major expectation was that the economy would collapse due to US tax policy.

“Therefore, you are dreaming a cruel dream that our economy will fall into disaster. That disastrous dream will not come true. Just let it go. Start doing politics in a different framework. That framework is wrong,” President Dissanayake added.

