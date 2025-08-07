Parliament to meet from August 19 to 22

Parliamentary business for the second Parliamentary week of August 2025 was decided yesterday (06) at the Committee on Parliamentary Business, the Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera said.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to meet from August 19th to 22nd.

Accordingly, time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. on each sitting day has been allotted for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. Time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, while time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been reserved for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Accordingly, on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading of the Gambling Regulatory Authority Bill, Regulations under the Public Debt Management Act published in Extraordinary Gazette No. 2443/14, and an Order under the Foreign Exchange Act published in Extraordinary Gazette No. 2441/14 are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government is scheduled to be taken up for debate.

On Wednesday, August 20th, 2025, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., the Second Reading of the Samurdhi (Amendment) Bill, Second Reading of the Rubber Control (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Sports Law published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2437/24, and Regulations under the Judicature Act published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2440/27 will be taken up for debate.

Subsequently, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., time has been allocated for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Thursday, August 21st, 2025, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m it is scheduled to approve the Resolution under the Customs Ordinance published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2434/02, Order under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2434/04, Regulations under the Finance Act published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2434/05, and Regulations under the Construction Industry Development Act published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2430/13.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government is scheduled to be taken up for debate.

On Friday, August 22nd, 2025, from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., it has been agreed to hold an Adjournment Debate on the request made at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on 24th July 2025 by the Opposition. This Adjournment Debate is scheduled to be held pursuant to the request made by the Opposition at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on July 24th, 2025.