Re-scrutinized results of 2024 A/L exam released

August 7, 2025   07:49 pm

The re-scrutinized results of the GCE Advanced Level Examinations 2024, have been released online, according to the Department of Examinations. 

The results can be obtained by entering the correct index number after logging on to the official websites of the Department of Examinations (www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk), the department said.

Based on the re-scrutinized results, candidates who wish to apply for the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination — and who were unable to do so during the previously allocated application period — are now granted the opportunity to submit their applications online.

This facility will be available from today (07 August) until 12:00 midnight on August 12, it said.

The A/L exam was worked-off at 2,312 centers across the country from 25 November to 31 December, 2024.

A total of 222,774 school applicants and 51,587 private applicants sat for the 2024 Advanced Level examination.

 

