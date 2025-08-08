Several spells of showers expected in various parts of the island today

August 8, 2025   06:06 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts today (08), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

