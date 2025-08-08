Youth killed in last nights shooting in Borella

Youth killed in last nights shooting in Borella

August 8, 2025   06:31 am

An individual has died in a shooting that occurred last night (07) near the Sahaspura Sirisara Housing Complex in Borella, police stated.

The shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle around 8:40 p.m. yesterday, targeting a group of youth.

The suspects used a T-56 firearm in the attack, and according to police, the shooters have fled the scene.

The deceased has been identified by police as a 23-year-old resident of Kelaniya.

Meanwhile, four others aged 21, 22, and 23, who are residents of Colombo 09, are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

