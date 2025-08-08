Donald Trump rules out trade talks with India amid tariff dispute

August 8, 2025   06:47 am

US President Donald Trump has said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration’s decision to double tariffs on Indian imports.

When pressed by ANI at the Oval Office, whether he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50% tariff.

“No, not until we get it resolved,” he replied.

The White House on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. The administration cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to India’s ongoing imports of Russian oil.

The order claims that these imports, whether direct or via intermediaries, present an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States and justify emergency economic measures.

According to US officials, the initial 25% tariff came into effect on 7 August. The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports -- with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.

The order also provides flexibility for the president to modify the measures, depending on changing geopolitical circumstances or retaliatory actions by India or other nations.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded defiantly during a speech at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, signalling that New Delhi would not back down in the face of economic pressure.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority,” PM Modi said. “India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”

India has consistently pushed back against opening sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy to international competition, citing the potential impact on millions of rural livelihoods.

The standoff marks a sharp escalation in trade tensions between the two countries, as both sides dig in over economic policy and matters of national interest.

Source: NDTV

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President's speech is filled with data to conceal truth - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President's speech is filled with data to conceal truth - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President's speech is filled with data to conceal truth - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Dy Minister Aruna Jayasekara can clarify information flow from subordinates - MP Kariapper (English)

Dy Minister Aruna Jayasekara can clarify information flow from subordinates - MP Kariapper (English)

Mental health concerns rise among schoolchildren, health officials warn (English)

Mental health concerns rise among schoolchildren, health officials warn (English)

President arrives in Parliament (English)

President arrives in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence