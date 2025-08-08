The Israeli security cabinet has approved Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to take full military control of Gaza City, the prime minister’s office said.

It comes after Mr Netanyahu had made clear his desire for a full military occupation of Gaza on Thursday, before a cabinet meeting that ran into the night.

The announced plans to take over Gaza City, a city in the north of the Gaza territory, stop short of that.

This perhaps reflect the reservations of Israel’s top general, who reportedly warned that it would endanger the remaining 20 or so living hostages held by Hamas and further strain Israel’s army after nearly two years of regional wars.

An Israeli official had earlier said the security cabinet would discuss plans to conquer all or parts of the Gaza territory not yet under Israeli control.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal decision, said that whatever is approved would be implemented gradually to increase pressure on Hamas.

Asked in a Fox News interview ahead of the meeting if Israel would “take control of all of Gaza”, Mr Netanyahu said: “We intend to, in order to assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free of Gaza.”

“We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter,” he continued. “We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life.”

Israel already controls around 75% of Gaza and has largely sealed its borders.

To take full control, it would need to launch ground operations in the remaining areas that have not been destroyed, where most of Gaza’s two million population have sought refuge.

Plan will ‘put hostages and soldiers in danger’

The plan to take full control of Gaza has been criticised by many, including families of hostages being held by Hamas and a top Israel Defence Forces (IDF) official.

Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said Mr Netanyahu promised her that he would pursue a deal to free the hostages.

She said in a post on X: “Someone who talks about a comprehensive deal doesn’t go and conquer the Strip and put hostages and soldiers in danger.

“Netanyahu and his partners are about to condemn [Matan] to death.”

Israel’s military chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, has warned against occupying Gaza, saying it would endanger the hostages and put further strain on the IDF, according to Israeli media reports.

In an illustration of the kind of opposition Israel could face internationally, a Jordanian official aid Arabs would “only support what Palestinians agree and decide on”.

“Security in Gaza must be done through legitimate Palestinian institutions,” the source said.

“Arabs will not be agreeing to Netanyahu’s policies nor clean his mess.”

At least 42 more Palestinians killed by Israeli fire, say hospitals

It comes after at least 42 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shootings across southern Gaza on Thursday, according to local hospitals.

At least 13 of those people were seeking aid in an Israeli military zone where UN aid convoys are regularly overwhelmed by desperate crowds and looters.

Another two were killed on roads leading to sites run by the Israel - and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies.

The GHF said there were no violent incidents at or near its sites on Thursday.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas killed about 1,200 people - mostly civilians - in its attack on 7 October 2023 and abducted 251 others.

They still hold approximately 50 of those hostages - with 20 believed to be alive - after most of the others were released in ceasefires or other deals.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, which does not differentiate between militants and civilians in its count.

