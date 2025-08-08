Kush worth Rs. 1 bln seized in Gothatuwa & Kaduwela; 2 arrested

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has seized 10 kilograms of Kush cannabis valued at around Rs. 1 billion during operations carried out in the Gothatuwa and Kaduwela areas.

Two suspects were also taken into custody in connection with the massive drug bust.

On the evening of August 6, a raid was conducted by officers of the STF Special Operations Unit in the Manigamulla area, within the Gothatuwa Police Division, and near the Kaduwela Southern Expressway entrance, based on received intelligence.

During the operation, a suspect was arrested in possession of 5.154 kilograms of Kush, a mobile phone, and Rs. 100,000 in cash suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

In a separate arrest, another suspect was found with 5.106 kilograms of Kush, a car, and Rs. 150,000 in cash, also suspected to be drug trafficking proceeds. He was handed over to the Gothatuwa Police.

The suspects, aged 35 and 64, are residents of Gothatuwa and Colombo 14, said police.

Investigations revealed that one of them had previously been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2021 and was released after serving a detention order for one year and eight months, as directed by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

It has also been reported that this suspect had served as a land manager for an individual linked to the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

According to authorities, the seized drugs were supplied by a person known as “Chappa,” a key associate of underworld figure Dematagoda Chaminda, who is currently in prison.