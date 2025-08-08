Borella shooting: Three victims remain in critical condition

Borella shooting: Three victims remain in critical condition

August 8, 2025   11:01 am

Three of the youths admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after being shot while at the Sirisara Uyana Stadium in Sahaspura, Borella, are reported to be in critical condition.

Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital, Dr. Rukshan Bellana, stated that one of the youths had sustained severe gunshot wounds and had undergone surgery. 

He added that all three of the critically injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr. Bellana further said that the condition of one other person injured in the incident is not serious. He noted that the three ICU patients will require further surgeries in the future and that it is not possible at present to provide a definite assessment of their health conditions.

Police reported that one of the five hospitalised as a result of the shooting, which occurred last night (07) near the Sahaspura Sirisara Housing Complex in Borella, had succumbed to injuries today (08).

The shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle around 8:40 p.m. yesterday, targeting a group of youth.

The suspects had used a T-56 assault rifle in the attack, and according to police, the shooters later fled the scene on the motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Kelaniya.

Meanwhile, four others aged 21, 22, and 23, who are residents of Colombo 09, are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President's speech is filled with data to conceal truth - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President's speech is filled with data to conceal truth - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Dy Minister Aruna Jayasekara can clarify information flow from subordinates - MP Kariapper (English)

Dy Minister Aruna Jayasekara can clarify information flow from subordinates - MP Kariapper (English)

Mental health concerns rise among schoolchildren, health officials warn (English)

Mental health concerns rise among schoolchildren, health officials warn (English)

President arrives in Parliament (English)

President arrives in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)