Borella shooting: Three victims remain in critical condition

Three of the youths admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after being shot while at the Sirisara Uyana Stadium in Sahaspura, Borella, are reported to be in critical condition.

Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital, Dr. Rukshan Bellana, stated that one of the youths had sustained severe gunshot wounds and had undergone surgery.

He added that all three of the critically injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr. Bellana further said that the condition of one other person injured in the incident is not serious. He noted that the three ICU patients will require further surgeries in the future and that it is not possible at present to provide a definite assessment of their health conditions.

Police reported that one of the five hospitalised as a result of the shooting, which occurred last night (07) near the Sahaspura Sirisara Housing Complex in Borella, had succumbed to injuries today (08).

The shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle around 8:40 p.m. yesterday, targeting a group of youth.

The suspects had used a T-56 assault rifle in the attack, and according to police, the shooters later fled the scene on the motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Kelaniya.

Meanwhile, four others aged 21, 22, and 23, who are residents of Colombo 09, are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.