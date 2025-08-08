Deadline extended for 2025 A/L exam applications

The deadline for submitting applications for the upcoming G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination has been extended.

Applicants can now submit their applications online until midnight on August 12.

Based on the 2024 re-scrutinized results, candidates who wish to apply for the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination — and who were unable to do so during the previously allocated application period — are now granted the opportunity to submit their applications online.

The Ministry of Education has issued a statement confirming that this grace period will not be extended further under any circumstances.

The re-scrutinized results of the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examinations 2024 were released online yesterday (07), according to the Department of Examinations.