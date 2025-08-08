Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman

Sri Lankan satellite operator SupremeSAT (Pvt.) Ltd. has welcomed the long-awaited public acknowledgment, after 13 years, confirming that the SupremeSAT satellite was successfully launched and that no government funds were used for the project.

In an official statement, its Chairman R.M. Manivannan emphasized that these facts have been a matter of public record since 2012. However, politically motivated narratives have sought to deny them for over a decade.

Despite this overdue recognition, certain individuals continue to make unfounded claims about the company, focusing particularly on the satellite’s location and SupremeSAT’s corporate accounts, he said.

For clarity, SupremeSAT confirmed that the satellite remains in orbit at 87.5° East, precisely where it was positioned upon launch.

“Discussions about our private company accounts, conducted without our participation, are both inappropriate and misleading, especially when driven by those lacking the technical understanding and operational insight necessary to comment on a complex, globally integrated business such as ours,” the statement said.

SupremeSAT operates under stringent contractual, regulatory, and technical obligations across multiple jurisdictions. Its operations meet and exceed internationally recognized standards in performance, compliance, and transparency, consistent with leading global satellite operators, it said.

“While we remain unaffected by baseless claims, we are firm in expressing our dissatisfaction with the continued misrepresentation of our work. SupremeSAT will remain focused on delivering its projects, honoring its commitments, and upholding its reputation as a trusted, world-class operator in the space sector,” it added.

SupremeSAT Official Statement ENGLISH by Adaderana Online on Scribd