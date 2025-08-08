Borella shooting death toll rises to two

August 8, 2025   02:00 pm

Another individual has succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting that occurred last night (07) near the Sahaspura Sirisara Housing Complex in Borella, police said.

This brings the death toll from the incident to two, as one person had already died earlier this morning (08).

According to police, the shooting was carried out at around 8:40 p.m. by two unidentified assailants who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on a group of youths using a T-56 assault rifle. The gunmen fled the area immediately after the attack.

