SLAF helicopter deployed to combat Raththanagolla forest fire

A Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Bell 412 helicopter was deployed today (08 Aug) to help contain a forest fire in the Raththanagolla–Imbulpe area of Balangoda, in a coordinated response under the direction of the Ministry of Defence.

Acting swiftly, the Sri Lanka Air Force deployed a Bell 412 helicopter to conduct Bumbi bucket operations to assist in fire suppression efforts from the air.

The aerial firefighting operation was launched in close coordination with the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), aiming to prevent further spread and damage to the forest cover, the Defence Ministry said.

The timely intervention underscores the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to rapid disaster response and environmental protection, the Ministry said.

Further operations will continue as necessary in collaboration with local authorities and emergency services, it added.