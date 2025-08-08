The Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn, has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at Temple Trees in Colombo.

The meeting on Thursday (7) provided a meaningful opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding and friendly relations between Sri Lanka and Australia, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Governor-General and highlighted the importance of building stronger cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of politics, the economy, and sports.

She also shared an update on the ongoing education reforms in Sri Lanka aimed at improving access and quality.

The Governor-General spoke about Australia’s education system and expressed interest in working more closely together in this area. Both sides also had a productive discussion on the importance of increasing women’s participation and leadership in politics, reflecting their shared commitment to gender equality, the statement said.

The Governor-General assured Australia’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s development and mentioned the potential for expanding cooperation in several other fields, it added.

Senior officials from both sides attended the meeting. The Australian delegation included Gerard Martin PSM, Official Secretary to the Governor-General; Paul Stephens, High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka; Jamie Thanjan, Aide-de-Camp, Royal Australian Air Force; Lalita Kapur, Deputy High Commissioner; and Dr. Paul Zeccola, First Secretary of the Australian High Commission in Colombo. The Sri Lankan delegation included Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Director General; and Dhawood Amanullah, Director, East Asia Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.