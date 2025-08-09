Suspect arrested with heroin and Ice in Minuwangoda

Suspect arrested with heroin and Ice in Minuwangoda

August 9, 2025   08:21 am

A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Unnaruwa area of the Minuwangoda Police Division in possession of 1.66 kilograms of heroin and 308 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“ICE”).

The arrest was made during a raid conducted last evening (8), based on a tip-off received by a team of officers from the Gonahena camp of the Police Special Task Force.

The suspect, a resident of the Minuwangoda area, was taken into custody and handed over to the Minuwangoda Police Station for further processing.

Minuwangoda Police have commenced further investigations into the incident.

