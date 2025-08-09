Long queues at Kaudulla National Park due to ticketing delays

August 9, 2025   01:04 pm

Large crowds have been visiting Kaudulla National Park in recent days, which has drawn the attention of both local and foreign tourists.

However, long queues have formed due to the absence of an efficient ticketing system.

Local and foreign visitors have urged the authorities to provide a prompt solution, enabling tourists to enter the park without unnecessary delays.

The influx of visitors, particularly during the August holiday season and the arrival of many foreign tourists, has resulted in congestion at the park.

Tourists and tour guides allege that they have had to wait in queues for hours to purchase tickets, causing them to miss the best opportunities to view wildlife.

The situation has been worsened by the limited number of staff available to issue tickets.

Observers point out that such issues are regrettable in an era of advanced technology, where online ticketing systems could easily be implemented.

They further stress that it is the responsibility of the relevant authorities to ensure efficient services for visitors, thereby promoting tourism and earning valuable foreign exchange for the country without causing inconvenience to tourists.

