Suspect arrested over Borella shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting incident in Borella on Thursday night (07), which claimed the life of one person and left 4 others injured.

The suspect who was taken into custody this morning (09) is a 23-year-old resident of Borella, the Police Media Division told Ada Derana.

A total of five youths were injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident near the Sahaspura Sirisara Housing Complex in Borella on Thursday night.

However, one of the injured youths, a 28-year-old from Kelaniya, had succumbed to injuries the following morning, while three of the other injured persons are currently in critical condition.

The shooting was carried out by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday (07), targeting a group of youths who were engaged in decoration activities at the sports ground in Sahaspura.

The suspects had used a T-56 assault rifle in the attack, and according to police, the shooters later fled the scene on the same motorcycle.

Meanwhile, four others aged 21, 22, and 23, who are residents of Colombo 09, are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. Three of them are reportedly in critical condition.