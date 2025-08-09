President visits the Chief Prelates of Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in Kandy to participate in the annual Esala Perahera festival of the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa, visited the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters this afternoon (09) and received their blessings.

The President first visited the Malwathu Maha Viharaya, where he met with the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Subsequently, the President visited the Asgiri Maha Viharaya, where he met with the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter, the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, and received his blessings.