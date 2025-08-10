Several spells of light showers expected across the country today

Several spells of light showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern province and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers