No staff member would exert undue influence in any arrests or actions taken by Police: Public Security Ministry

No staff member would exert undue influence in any arrests or actions taken by Police: Public Security Ministry

August 10, 2025   07:42 am

An individual who falsely claimed to be the secretary of Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala has been arrested by police for making calls to the Maharagama Police.

According to police, the suspect had contacted the Maharagama Police in an attempt to secure the release of an individual who had been arrested for the possession of heroin.

Police stated that legal action has already been taken against the arrested suspect, and a special investigation is currently underway regarding the incident.

Issuing a statement on the matter, the Ministry of Public Security clarified that neither the Minister nor any member of his staff would ever exert undue influence or intervene improperly in any arrests or actions taken by Sri Lanka Police.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that the Ministry of Public Security is actively engaged in efforts to combat drugs and organized crime, and to uphold law and order throughout the country.

Accordingly, the Ministry has appealed to the public to inform them if any individual, falsely claiming to represent the Minister or his staff, is found engaging in illegal activities or attempting to exert undue influence on the police or other institutions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman (English)

Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman (English)