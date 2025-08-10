No staff member would exert undue influence in any arrests or actions taken by Police: Public Security Ministry

An individual who falsely claimed to be the secretary of Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala has been arrested by police for making calls to the Maharagama Police.

According to police, the suspect had contacted the Maharagama Police in an attempt to secure the release of an individual who had been arrested for the possession of heroin.

Police stated that legal action has already been taken against the arrested suspect, and a special investigation is currently underway regarding the incident.

Issuing a statement on the matter, the Ministry of Public Security clarified that neither the Minister nor any member of his staff would ever exert undue influence or intervene improperly in any arrests or actions taken by Sri Lanka Police.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that the Ministry of Public Security is actively engaged in efforts to combat drugs and organized crime, and to uphold law and order throughout the country.

Accordingly, the Ministry has appealed to the public to inform them if any individual, falsely claiming to represent the Minister or his staff, is found engaging in illegal activities or attempting to exert undue influence on the police or other institutions.