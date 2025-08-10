Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1.4 million in 2025

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1.4 million in 2025

August 10, 2025   09:11 am

A total of 1,408,335 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year, marking a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated.

According to latest SLTDA figures, the highest number of tourists have arrived from India which totals to 286,085.

Moreover, a total of 135,722 individuals from the United Kingdom and 116,257 Russian nationals have also visited the country in 2025.

Meanwhile, 40,047 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka during the first five days of August.

According to the SLTDA, a total of 6,963 tourists arrived from India in August which accounts to 17.4%.

Furthermore, 4,345 persons from the United Kingdom, 3,090 from China, 3,049 from France and 2,739 Italian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka so far in the month of August.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman (English)

Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman (English)