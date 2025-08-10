Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka surpass 1.4 million in 2025

A total of 1,408,335 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year, marking a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) stated.

According to latest SLTDA figures, the highest number of tourists have arrived from India which totals to 286,085.

Moreover, a total of 135,722 individuals from the United Kingdom and 116,257 Russian nationals have also visited the country in 2025.

Meanwhile, 40,047 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka during the first five days of August.

According to the SLTDA, a total of 6,963 tourists arrived from India in August which accounts to 17.4%.

Furthermore, 4,345 persons from the United Kingdom, 3,090 from China, 3,049 from France and 2,739 Italian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka so far in the month of August.