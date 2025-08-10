Ex-President Ranil to make a special statement today

Former President and Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to deliver a special statement today (10).

The former President is expected to express his views on the current crisis that has emerged concerning the youth councils and associations.

As a pioneer in establishing the National Youth Services Council, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is also expected to comment on its original objectives as well as how the Council and youth-related initiatives were handled during his time in office.