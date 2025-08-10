Seven Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in seas off Mannar

A total of seven Indian fishermen have been arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Mannar, the Sri Lanka Navy stated.

A boat has also been taken into custody during the operation carried out by the North Central Naval Command.

The seized boat and the Indian fishermen have been brought to the Talaimannar Pier and handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar to take legal proceedings.

Considering the harmful impacts of illegal fishing practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, the Navy said it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations to curb illegal practices of foreign fishing boats trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.