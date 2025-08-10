Heroin smuggler nabbed in Kalutara with heroin worth Rs. 1.5 million

August 10, 2025   11:32 am

An associate of a member of an organized crime group who had been smuggling heroin to Kalutara and surrounding areas using the eZ Cash system has been arrested with heroin worth approximately Rs. 1.5 million, police stated.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by CID officers attached to the Kalutara Range Crime Division.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that he has been transporting heroin in bulk to several areas, including Kalutara, Matugama, Panadura, Payagala, Beruwala, and Matugama, and carrying out transactions through the eZ Cash system.

The arrested person is a 41-year-old resident of Palathota, Kalutara.

The Kalutara Range Crime Division has taken into custody the three-wheeler he was driving and the mobile phone he used to conduct the racket.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (10), where a detention order will be sought for further investigations, police added.

