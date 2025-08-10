Walas Kata injured during escape attempt, admitted to National Hospital

Thilina Sampath, also known as ‘Walas Kata’, has sustained injuries to both legs and one arm while attempting to escape from the Western Province North Crime Division.

He is currently being detained under a 90-day detention order and is being interrogated by the Western Province North Crime Division, police stated.

According to reports, around 9:15 p.m. yesterday (09), the suspect informed officers that he needed to use the washroom. As per procedure, four officers escorted him after removing his handcuffs.

While on the way to the washroom, ‘Walas Kata’ is reported to have assaulted the officers and jumped from the third floor of the building.

As a result, both his legs were fractured, and one of his arms was broken at the elbow, according to police.

The suspect is currently receiving treatment under heavy police protection at the Colombo National Hospital.