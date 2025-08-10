Governor General of Australia Samantha Mostyn concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

Governor General of Australia Samantha Mostyn concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

August 10, 2025   11:50 am

The Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn and her delegation who were on an official visit to Sri Lanka, departed the island, from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, this morning (10).

During the visit, Governor General Mostyn met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya for bilateral discussions.

These discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Australia and Sri Lanka, and exploring opportunities to expand areas of mutual benefit and collaboration between the two countries.

During her stay, Governor General of Australia Mostyn also toured several areas across the country and observed a number of Australian-supported projects in Bandaragama, Mirissa, and Weligama.

Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena and several officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the airport to see off the delegation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman (English)

Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman (English)