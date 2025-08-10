Governor General of Australia Samantha Mostyn concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

The Governor General of Australia Samantha Joy Mostyn and her delegation who were on an official visit to Sri Lanka, departed the island, from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, this morning (10).

During the visit, Governor General Mostyn met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya for bilateral discussions.

These discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Australia and Sri Lanka, and exploring opportunities to expand areas of mutual benefit and collaboration between the two countries.

During her stay, Governor General of Australia Mostyn also toured several areas across the country and observed a number of Australian-supported projects in Bandaragama, Mirissa, and Weligama.

Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena and several officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the airport to see off the delegation.