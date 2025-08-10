Man arrested in Wellawatte with Rs. 3.5 million worth of e-cigarettes

An individual has been arrested with a stock of e-cigarettes, valued at approximately Rs. 3.5 million, which are banned for use in the country, according to the Wellawatte Police.

Police seized 620 e-cigarettes from the suspect’s possession.

Based on a tip-off received by the Wellawatte Police regarding the secret sale of e-cigarettes at a shop selling perfume and chocolates, the location was raided and the illegal stock was discovered.

Interrogations revealed that the suspect had smuggled the e-cigarettes into the country by concealing them within perfume and chocolate imports. He had then been selling them to individuals at prices ranging from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000 per unit, police added.

The arrested individual is a 34-year-old resident of Rajagiriya.

He is scheduled to be presented before court.