Examinations Chief makes special appeal regarding scholarship exam

Examinations Chief makes special appeal regarding scholarship exam

August 10, 2025   01:27 pm

Commissioner General of Examinations AKS Indika Kumari Liyanage has urged parents to refrain from questioning their children on how they answered the exam papers following the conclusion of today’s Grade Five Scholarship examination.

The 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was today (10) at 2,787 examination centers across the island.

A total of 307,951 candidates sat for the exam.

According to the Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage, a total of 901 students with special needs sat for the exam this year, including 12 candidates using Braille scripts.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo, the Commissioner General made a heartfelt appeal to parents to refrain from discussing the exam paper and how they answered the exam papers.

She emphasized that children should be given the opportunity to enjoy their childhood and urged parents not to place unnecessary pressure on them based on the scholarship exam.

“These are very young children. We must allow them to enjoy their childhood. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they are not subjected to undue pressure due to the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam. Each child attempts the exam to the best of their individual abilities, which naturally vary. So please do not compare children, question them about what answers they wrote, or scold or punish them for any wrong answers,” she said.

“Whether they wrote the correct answer or not, what matters is how they faced the exam at that moment. We cannot get their childhood back. So don’t let their childhood be defined or destroyed by this exam. The scholarship exam is just one of many. These children will face bigger and better exams in the future. Please, don’t burden them unnecessarily because of this single exam,” the Commissioner General of Examinations appealed to all parents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

Police raid illegal ilmenite mining site located in highly eco-sensitive area at Aruwakkalu (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

'UK will support Sri Lankan government to grow education sector' - British HC (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

Eight arrested in connection with recent murder in Wattala (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

President Dissanayake, Ministers, and Diplomats in attendance to witness final Randoli Perahera (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.08.09

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Final Randoli Perahera of Kandy Esala Festival to parade the streets tonight (English)

Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman (English)

Truth about satellite launch and funding clear after 13 years  SupremeSAT chairman (English)