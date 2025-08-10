Sri Lanka’s youth clubs should not be drawn into political agendas, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated.

The former President, while addressing concerns about the growing politicisation of youth organizations and on-going unrest among youth clubs, emphasized the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.

Making a special statement, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe proposed the Subject Minister to engage in discussions with both former and current officials of the youth clubs to find a solution that satisfies all parties.

“About 40 years ago, in response to the demands of Sri Lankan youth, I initiated the Youth Society network. My intention was to create a space in villages for young people to come together for recreation, arts, and other activities, while also developing their skills and talents. This initiative was quite successful, and today, young people are contributing in many sectors of society,” he said.

Former President Wickremesinghe noted that over the past four decades, the youth society has grown into a major youth movement in the country. While some individuals from these societies have entered politics, others are active in business and other sectors — all contributing to the advancement of the original program.

However, he raised concern over the recent constitutional amendments proposed by the Minister, which have sparked widespread protests.

“Currently, a National Convention is being held, and I hear there are plans for further protests afterward. If this continues, the youth society movement could collapse. Protesters claim the amendments are intended to politicise the youth societies.”

He urged that the matter be resolved peacefully and internally before it escalates further:

“This must be resolved without dragging it further. I urge the Minister to meet with both the protesting former officials and the currently appointed district representatives, and work toward a solution that everyone can agree on.”

“We must all understand that this youth society movement should not be politicised. This is something the Minister and both groups should come together to protect. If not, this could spiral into a political issue and eventually involve political parties — which would ultimately destroy the youth society movement.”

“My only wish is to protect this valuable youth movement. That is why I decided to share this message with you,” the former President added further.