704 individuals arrested during special island-wide police raids

August 10, 2025   02:39 pm

A total of 704 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (09).

As part of the operation, 25,503 persons were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 29 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 203 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 100 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 17 reckless drivers and 3,369 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

